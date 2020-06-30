Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alabama Extends "Safer-at-Home" Order - 6/30/20
Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Alabama Extends 'Safer-at-Home' Order - 6/30/20
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey extends the state's "Safer At Home" order.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Alabama governor kay ivey extends the state's "safer at home" order.

éé the order will now expire july 31st, instead of july 3rd.

éé nothing in the order is changing.éé ivey asked alabamians to use personal responsibility by incorporating precautions into their everyday lives, such as staying six foot apart and wearing a mask in public.

éé thirty-seven thousand people in alabama have tested positive for covid-19.éé more than 900 have died after being diagnosed.

éé ivey did say if cases continue to rise, stricter restrictions could be





Tweets about this

bhambizjrnl

Birmingham Business Journal Ivey extends Alabama's Safer at Home order https://t.co/PxR6mj4OD7 8 hours ago

bhambizjrnl

Birmingham Business Journal Ivey extends Alabama's Safer at Home order https://t.co/ITZhA9BugC 20 hours ago

CouncilmanWill

CouncilmanCulver ‘Our citizens have been hurting..:’ Governor Ivey extends Alabama’s Safer at Home coronavirus order https://t.co/3PNDjhBnob 21 hours ago

weisradio

WEIS Radio Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Extends https://t.co/xtbutgwV5j via @weisradio 21 hours ago

alabamawxblog

AlabamaWx Weather Blog Alabama Governor Extends COVID-19 Safer at Home Order to the End of July @spann #ALWX https://t.co/bLzKWa4a5y https://t.co/qfh6ipFtWI 22 hours ago

Spot_On_Alabama

Spot On Alabama Current top story: Governor Ivey extends Safer At Home order (WMJJ Radio Magic 96.5 Birmingham)… https://t.co/Wb3p0nmrU2 23 hours ago

GulfStatePark

Gulf State Park The amended Safer at Home Order was released yesterday, which extends the order to July 31st #COVID19 #Alabama… https://t.co/PleteuBAN8 23 hours ago

BickerstaffYah

Linda Bickerstaff RT @wtva9news: Gov. Kay Ivey extends Alabama’s #coronavirus Safer at Home order to July 31. https://t.co/0myJaUvN1g | @WAAYTV https://t.co/… 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Charity Fundraisers Canceled Due To Coronavirus [Video]

Charity Fundraisers Canceled Due To Coronavirus

With the Safer At Home order in place and many large events having been canceled, non-profits are struggling to fulfill their missions

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Safer At Home Order Extended To July 31 [Video]

Safer At Home Order Extended To July 31

Governor Kay Ivey has extended the Safer At Home order

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Governor, Health Officer Give Coronavirus Updates [Video]

Governor, Health Officer Give Coronavirus Updates

WAAY 31's Breken Terry was live with what the Governor's extended safer at home order means for you.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished