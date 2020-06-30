Alabama Extends 'Safer-at-Home' Order - 6/30/20

Alabama governor kay ivey extends the state's "safer at home" order.

éé the order will now expire july 31st, instead of july 3rd.

éé nothing in the order is changing.éé ivey asked alabamians to use personal responsibility by incorporating precautions into their everyday lives, such as staying six foot apart and wearing a mask in public.

éé thirty-seven thousand people in alabama have tested positive for covid-19.éé more than 900 have died after being diagnosed.

éé ivey did say if cases continue to rise, stricter restrictions could be