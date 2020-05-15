John Legend Talks His New Album 'Bigger Love'
John Legend Talks His New Album 'Bigger Love'
John Legend opens up to ET Canada's Sangita Patel about the immense love he has for his wife Chrissy Teigen and their two children while discussing the release of his new album 'Bigger Love'.
