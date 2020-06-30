Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hands-Free driving law set to start in Indiana - here's what will happen if you get pulled over
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Hands-Free driving law set to start in Indiana - here's what will happen if you get pulled over

Hands-Free driving law set to start in Indiana - here's what will happen if you get pulled over

Hands-Free driving law set to start in Indiana - here's what will happen if you get pulled over

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A new law begins in the hoosier state tomorrow.... it aims to keep your family safe on the road.

News 10's bri shackelford shares what you need to know.

Starting tomorrow, it will be illegal to use or hold an electronic device while you are driving.

This includes texting, making a call, searching for directions, and anything else you may be doing.

I talked with vigo county prosecutor terry modesitt today about the law.

Officers will be able to write a ticket if they see a phone in your hands while you're behind the wheel.

Tickets can be up to 500 dollars.

"it's not a crime per se it's an infraction so it would be you know like a speeding ticket and those kind of things, you'd be subject to a fine."

Indiana state police superintendent doug carter says officers are not looking to write a lot of tickets for this.

It's important to note... you can still call 9-1-1 for emergencies.

"hands-free" options are allowed under the law.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

1401bonniek

Bonnie Richardson 💙🌊🌊😷 RT @CBS4Indy: "I'm hoping that this starts to bring awareness and people will start [saying], 'okay, it's a law now, let me put it down.'"… 6 days ago

CBS4Indy

CBS4 Indy "I'm hoping that this starts to bring awareness and people will start [saying], 'okay, it's a law now, let me put i… https://t.co/M1nGfKP9G2 6 days ago

BucsTompa

𝕋𝕠𝕞𝕡𝕒 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕕𝕪 🎯(IFB) RT @ATLSportsNut_20: Just to be clear, the State of Georgia has a Hands-Free law that was passed on July 1st, 2018. Before you start to t… 6 days ago

ATLSportsNut_20

👑 𝟒𝟎𝟒 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐎𝐍 👑 #𝐁𝐋𝐌 ✊🏾 Just to be clear, the State of Georgia has a Hands-Free law that was passed on July 1st, 2018. Before you start t… https://t.co/D1gJJAMH59 6 days ago

cwelshlaw

Christopher Welsh ‘This is going to be a hard addiction to break’: Worcester officials start campaign against dist #textinganddriving https://t.co/7FIFft3QSa 1 week ago

tinanhudson

Tina Hudson 🌼 Some of y’all better start saving cause July 1st goes into to affect of 100% hands free driving. So you can’t hold… https://t.co/Ir7nuFdM2y 1 week ago

ISULynch

Tommy Lynch RT @IndianaCJI: TOMORROW, Indiana’s hands-free law goes into effect, which prohibits drivers from holding mobile devices, such as smartphon… 1 week ago

CodyWLFI_18

Cody Melin WLFI News 18 There's a few new laws you'll want to be aware of as you start your day including a hands-free driving law. 🚗📵 We… https://t.co/qS7SyoIYYO 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hands-free driving law a personal victory for Indiana couple who lost limbs last year [Video]

Hands-free driving law a personal victory for Indiana couple who lost limbs last year

A Hoosier couple is thrilled Indiana’s hands-free driving law is now in effect nearly a year after they were hit by an alleged distracted driver.

Credit: WXIN     Duration: 02:21Published
Indiana Hands Free Law Now in Effect [Video]

Indiana Hands Free Law Now in Effect

Starting July 1st, 2020 Hoosiers will no longer be able to hold a cell phone while driving.

Credit: WEVVPublished
Hands-Free Cell Phone Law Among New Laws Taking Effect In Indiana Wednesday [Video]

Hands-Free Cell Phone Law Among New Laws Taking Effect In Indiana Wednesday

It is now illegal to have a cell phone in your hands while driving in Indiana.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:34Published