Hands-Free driving law set to start in Indiana - here's what will happen if you get pulled over

A new law begins in the hoosier state tomorrow.... it aims to keep your family safe on the road.

News 10's bri shackelford shares what you need to know.

Starting tomorrow, it will be illegal to use or hold an electronic device while you are driving.

This includes texting, making a call, searching for directions, and anything else you may be doing.

I talked with vigo county prosecutor terry modesitt today about the law.

Officers will be able to write a ticket if they see a phone in your hands while you're behind the wheel.

Tickets can be up to 500 dollars.

"it's not a crime per se it's an infraction so it would be you know like a speeding ticket and those kind of things, you'd be subject to a fine."

Indiana state police superintendent doug carter says officers are not looking to write a lot of tickets for this.

It's important to note... you can still call 9-1-1 for emergencies.

"hands-free" options are allowed under the law.