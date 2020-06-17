Netflix pledges $100 million to help support Black communities.

Netflix Pledges 2 Percent of Cash Earnings to Banks Supporting Black CommunitiesAs company's begin to make commitments to boost Black quality of life in the U.S., Netflix pledged 2 percent of its cash earnings to banking institutions that support the Black community.
Netflix Commits $100 Million to Black CommunitiesNetflix Commits $100 Million
to Black Communities On Tuesday, Netflix announced its plan to
“directly support Black communities in the U.S.” The video streaming giant will start putting
two..
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Pledges $120M to Historically Black InstitutionsNetflix CEO Reed Hastings Pledges $120M to Historically Black Institutions The donation is on
behalf of Hastings and
his wife, Patty Quillin. According to CNBC,
$40 million will benefit the
United..