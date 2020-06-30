Netflix Commits $100 Million to Black Communities
On Tuesday, Netflix announced its plan to “directly support Black communities in the US”.
Netflix pledges $100 million to help support Black communities.
Netflix And Black CommunitiesHere's the story.
Netflix Pledges 2 Percent of Cash Earnings to Banks Supporting Black CommunitiesAs company's begin to make commitments to boost Black quality of life in the U.S., Netflix pledged 2 percent of its cash earnings to banking institutions that support the Black community.