US Coronavirus Cases Hit A New High

The US surpassed its highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Health departments recorded a combined total of more than 36,000 new coronavirus cases.

The previous single-day record was on April 25 with 34,203 cases, reports Business Insider.

The bulk of the new cases come from California, Texas, and Florida.

California also reported 7,149 new coronavirus cases, a record number of new confirmed cases.