New York Adds California To Coronavirus Quarantine List
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:39s - Published
New York Adds California To Coronavirus Quarantine List

New York Adds California To Coronavirus Quarantine List

All travelers headed to New York from California will be required to quarantine for 14 days due to a recent spike in new COVID-19 cases and other coronavirus metrics.

