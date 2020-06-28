Trump pushes for schools to reopen '100%'

|
REPORTER: "Mr. President, do you plan to do a national strategy to help schools reopen and reopen safely?
And regarding the children in your family, your son, your grandchildren, are you comfortable?
Do you plan to have them back in person in school?" TRUMP: "Yeah, I am comfortable with that." U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday adamantly pushed for reopening schools across the U.S., despite some pushback from teachers unions and local leaders, and said he wants to see even his son Barron and his grandchildren back in school.
Arguing that schools should be open despite concerns from many that it could lead to more coronavirus infections, Trump said he wants them open quote "100%" TRUMP: "I would like to see the schools open, open 100 percent and we'll do it safely.
We'll do it carefully...They (have) very strong immune systems." Trump's remarks come after even the Florida governor, a Trump ally, backed off his pledge to fully reopen schools.
Governor Ron DeSantis said schools should have the option to delay in-person instruction by a few weeks, and Florida's education department said local school districts and colleges should work directly with their county health departments to establish rules on reopening.
Also on Wednesday, Texas and California broke new coronavirus records.
In Texas, deaths rose by 197 on Wednesday to 4,348 -- the highest single-day increase since pandemic started, and current hospitalizations rose to a record high for second day in a row.
In California, Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed another daily record for number of new positive tests in a single day.
NEWSOM: "Yesterday, we had 12,807 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.
12,807 represents the highest reported number in our state." As the total number of cases in the U.S. quickly approaches 4 million, the country's three most populous states, Florida, Texas and California, top the list of 44 states where cases are increasing, based on a Reuters analysis.
Trump, who for a second day in a row exhibited his own personal mask in the White House Briefing room, encouraged mask wearing, avoiding bars, washing hands, and social distancing, but left mask ordinances to the local level.
To that end, some Midwest states, including Minnesota and Ohio, announced they would be implementing state-wide mask mandates.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump responds to Biden "racist" tauntPresident Donald Trump hit back Wednesday at Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments that Trump is the first "racist" president, saying he has done more than any..
USATODAY.com
Trump Denies Talking to Ambassador About Moving British Open to His ResortAmbassador Robert Wood Johnson IV did not deny the episode, but in a Twitter post he wrote that he did not violate any regulations.
NYTimes.com
Trump on plans for nursing homes affected by virusPresident Donald Trump announced plans for his administration to help the most vulnerable in nursing homes affected the coronavirus pandemic. (July 22)
USATODAY.com
Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
National Futures Association
Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat'
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:44Published
Fauci calls White House attacks on him 'bizarre'
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:00Published
July 4th muted as COVID-19 cases soar
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
Trump retweets clip of man chanting 'white power'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11Published
Ron DeSantis 46th governor of Florida
Teachers Push Back on Reopening in FloridaEducators unions sue Ron DeSantis, and Congress debates virus aid: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
Florida teachers sue DeSantis as virus surges
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29Published
As COVID-19 caseload mounts, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sued by teachers over school reopening planThe state's largest teachers union sued the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration over plans to reopen schools for in-person instruction next month.
USATODAY.com
Florida State in the southeastern United States
'Evil in the flesh': Convicted felon arrested in 'massacre' of 3 Florida friends on fishing tripBARTOW, Fla. — A chance meeting at a dollar store last Friday night led to the shooting deaths minutes later of three friends who'd met to go fishing and the..
USATODAY.com
3 Charged in ‘Massacre’ of 3 Friends During Florida Fishing TripThe killings last Friday shocked Frostproof, Fla., a city of 3,200 people about 70 miles south of Orlando.
NYTimes.com
Florida community mourns three friends killed in 'massacre' on fishing tripLoved ones have constructed a roadside memorial for three friends killed on a fishing trip in Florida over the weekend.
USATODAY.com
Texas State in the southern United States
Lakers' Alex Caruso skips sister's wedding to stay inside NBA's Disney bubble: 'Worked too hard'Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso missed his older sister Megan's wedding in Texas over the weekend to remain in the NBA bubble.
USATODAY.com
China vows retaliation after claims U.S. ordered its Houston consulate closed within 72 hoursWashington has not confirmed that it ordered China's Texas consulate to be closed.
USATODAY.com
China Says U.S. Ordered it to Close Houston Consulate in 72 HoursThe Trump administration told Chinese diplomats in Texas to clear out by Friday. China warned it would retaliate.
NYTimes.com
'Dangerous road hazard': Texas police warn motorists of tire-flattening spikes scattered on major highwayMore than 30 caltrops were recovered in early July by the Smith County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Transportation.
USATODAY.com
California State in the western United States
California university system makes ethnic studies or social justice a required classThe nation's largest four-year public university system votes to require a class on ethnic studies or social justice.
USATODAY.com
GOP Weighs Short-Term Extension of $600 Jobless Aid: Live UpdatesCalifornia has now reported more cases than New York, but it’s difficult to know which state has actually had more total infections. Harvard said that newly..
NYTimes.com
Police forces experiment with gun-mounted cameras
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:32Published
Gavin Newsom 40th Governor of California
California barbershop moves business outside
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04Published
California barbershops move business outside
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04Published
Virus cases uptick in California, beauty salons go open-air
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:14Published
H.I.V. Survivors Confront Painful Memories and New Risks in PandemicMonday: Around Palm Springs, survivors of the AIDS crisis found community, but old fears are returning. Also: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced school reopening rules.
NYTimes.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources