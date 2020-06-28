Global  
 

Trump pushes for schools to reopen '100%'
Trump pushes for schools to reopen '100%'

Trump pushes for schools to reopen '100%'

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is comfortable with his son, Barron, and grandchildren going back to school, arguing that schools should be open despite concerns from many that it could lead to more coronavirus infections.

Gavino Garay has the story.

REPORTER: "Mr. President, do you plan to do a national strategy to help schools reopen and reopen safely?

And regarding the children in your family, your son, your grandchildren, are you comfortable?

Do you plan to have them back in person in school?" TRUMP: "Yeah, I am comfortable with that." U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday adamantly pushed for reopening schools across the U.S., despite some pushback from teachers unions and local leaders, and said he wants to see even his son Barron and his grandchildren back in school.

Arguing that schools should be open despite concerns from many that it could lead to more coronavirus infections, Trump said he wants them open quote "100%" TRUMP: "I would like to see the schools open, open 100 percent and we'll do it safely.

We'll do it carefully...They (have) very strong immune systems." Trump's remarks come after even the Florida governor, a Trump ally, backed off his pledge to fully reopen schools.

Governor Ron DeSantis said schools should have the option to delay in-person instruction by a few weeks, and Florida's education department said local school districts and colleges should work directly with their county health departments to establish rules on reopening.

Also on Wednesday, Texas and California broke new coronavirus records.

In Texas, deaths rose by 197 on Wednesday to 4,348 -- the highest single-day increase since pandemic started, and current hospitalizations rose to a record high for second day in a row.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed another daily record for number of new positive tests in a single day.

NEWSOM: "Yesterday, we had 12,807 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

12,807 represents the highest reported number in our state." As the total number of cases in the U.S. quickly approaches 4 million, the country's three most populous states, Florida, Texas and California, top the list of 44 states where cases are increasing, based on a Reuters analysis.

Trump, who for a second day in a row exhibited his own personal mask in the White House Briefing room, encouraged mask wearing, avoiding bars, washing hands, and social distancing, but left mask ordinances to the local level.

To that end, some Midwest states, including Minnesota and Ohio, announced they would be implementing state-wide mask mandates.




