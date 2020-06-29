Eugene businesses react to new mask requirement

Kezi 9 news.

Continuing our coverage - businesses are adapting quickly to the mandate announced yesterday and enforced tomorrow.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome is live at one local business who says these changes wont be permanent for her.

Matt chynna im back here at wags off oakway a pet supply store and this hour we are talking about the accommodations stores are making for their vulnerable client base who maybe cant safely wear masks jodie maddox is the owner here and she says the markings on the floor encouraging 6 feet as well as sneeze guards have been effective so far with keeping her employees and customers safe and healthy.

But she also said shes stepped up services in other areas to keep operations going strong through the pandemic but if they can't for some reason if they have a medical condition where their doctor says 'don't wear a mask' ..

We are happy to do curbside service... all they have to do is call us and we'll get whatever they need... take their credit card over the phone... we also have delivery service in the eugene springfield area.

She says things like increased cleaning will likely be permanent changes but she also said that she will only require her customers wear masks for as long as its required by the state.

Changes that we are all going to have to get used to - but that governor brown says are crucial in stemming a spread which over the last weeks has picked back up.

Reporting live in eugene emma jerome kezi