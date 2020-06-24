Can the Bishop Convince Lady Mae to Start Over?
With Calvary under Harmony and Hope's control, James sees an opportunity to start a new church using Mavis' vacant clubhouse and takes Lady Mae to visit.
However, Lady Mae struggles to see James' vision.
First Look: "The Second Day"Bishop and Lady Mae take a walk through their history when they visit Mavis's club as a potential venue. Jacob uncovers a shocking revelation about the history of the Greenleaf family home.
Jacob Visits an Old FlameJacob is on the hunt for some information regarding Mac's past with Calvary and contacts an old flame who can possibly help.
Can the Bishop and Lady Mae Start Over?'Greenleaf' show creator Craig Wright discusses the premiere episode of the final season.