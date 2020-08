What Is Bob Whitmore Hiding? Video Credit: OWN - Affiliate - Duration: 02:24s - Published 1 week ago What Is Bob Whitmore Hiding? Grace and Charity enlist the help of Phil Demars' father to uncover the truth behind Bob Whitmore's plans for the church. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend From what I had been able<br





You Might Like

Tweets about this