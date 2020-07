Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson Dies

TOGETHER TONIGHT TO SUPPORTTHE FAMILY OF A TULSA POLICESERGEANT... KILLED IN THELINE OF DUTY.

SGT.

CRAIGJOHNSON PASSED AWAY TODAY...A DAY AFTER HE AND ANOTHEROFFICER... AURASHZARKESHAN..

WERE SHOT DURINGAN EARLY MORNING TRAFFICSTOP.FROM THE POINT THEY WEREGUNNED DOWN.

THE COMMUNITYHAS STOOD IN SUPPORT.

IFYOU DON'T ALREADY.

2 WORKSFOR YOU'S SIERRA PIZARROSHOWS US HOW TO HELP THEOFFICERS' FAMILIES.TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

SERGEANTCRAIG JOHNSON'S FIGHT ENDED.04:23;09;08 - 04:23;17;16TPD CHIEF WENDELL FRANKLIN"Doctors and nursesattempted and triedeverything they could." HENOW RESTS.

LEAVING BEHINDHIS PARENTS.

WIFE.

AND TWOBOYS.

THE CHIEF GAVE HISFAMILY A PURPLE HEART.04:24:43;56 - 04:24:52;14WENDELL: "Which symbolizesthe sacrifice that Sgt.Johnson made to thiscommunity." ANOTHER SYMBOL-- THIS TULSA POLICE UNITCOVERED TO THE POINT IT CANHARDLY BE SEEN... AT TPD'SMINGO VALLEY DIVISION...SHOWING THE FOCUS RIGHT NOWIS ON THESETWO MEN.

AND THEIRFAMILIES.

1 0:09:46;10 -10:09:47;38 MARILYN TAYLOR,TULSA RESIDENT "It was justso senseless."THE SUSPECTED SHOOTER --DAVID WARE -- HIS CHARGESUPGRADED TO ONE COUNT OFHOMICIDE.

AND ONE COUNT OFSHOOTING WITH INTENT TOKILL.

10:10:58;37 -10:11:02;43 Taylor:"Everybody, stop and thinkbefore you do stupidthings." OFFICER AURASHZARKESHAN AND SGT.

JOHNSONWERE SHOT (early) MONDAYMORNING DURING A TRAFFICSTOP.

04:26:59;38 -04:27:04;37 Wendell: "I'mnot going to forget this andI know these officers herearen't going to forgetthis." WHILE THESE TOKENS OFGRATITUDE.

AND REMINDERS OFLOVE GROW.

THE COMMUNITYEMBRACES AN ENTIRELY NEWAPPRECIATION FOR THOSEUNIFORMED INBLUE.

03:57;40;42 -03:57:45;15 Bender: "Everytime they stop somebody,they don't know whatthey're going to get into."03:56:50;38 - 03:56:54;19MIKE BENDER, PAID RESPECTSAT TPD TRIBUTE "That's thetoughest job there is."04:25:33;40 - 04:25:36;48Wendell: "Craig's passing isa tremendous loss to ourdepartment." ZARKESHAN SHOWSSIGNS OF HOPE.

04:33:36;54 -04:33:50;33 Jeanne pierce,tpd, public informationofficer "He moved his footwhen the nurses did astimulant."A PRAYER VIGIL FOR THEOFFICERS IS SCHEDULED FORTOMORROW NIGHT.