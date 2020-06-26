Terrorists attack CRPF patrolling party in JandK's Sopore Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published 2 hours ago Terrorists attack CRPF patrolling party in JandK's Sopore Terrorists fired upon CRPF patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on July 01. Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a civilian sustained injury in the attack. The area has been cordoned off. Search operation is underway. 0

