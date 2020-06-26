Terrorists attack CRPF patrolling party in JandK's Sopore
Terrorists fired upon CRPF patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on July 01.
Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a civilian sustained injury in the attack.
The area has been cordoned off.
Search operation is underway.
Eagle~Eye #CRPF Official Statement on #Sopore Terrorists Attack:
Today at around 07:30 hrs Golf Coy of 179 Bn CRPF reached M… https://t.co/mmf9DDoLab 22 minutes ago
Sandy Patel RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Terrorists attack CRPF patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, one jawan martyred
https://t.co/A6FnxLsePN
#Ja… 31 minutes ago
Indianews Terrorists attack at CRPF patrolling party in Sopore, Jammu and kashmir.
#Sopore
https://t.co/oZ0Ns9hafw 2 hours ago
Guwahati Times CRPF jawan, civilian killed as terrorists attack patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla https://t.co/ChHuD4j8qb 2 hours ago
विपिन हिंदुस्तानी RT @JammuKashmirNow: #Update One CRPF jawan & One civilian lost their lives, & 3 CRPF personnel injured after terrorists fired upon a CRPF… 3 hours ago
Jammu Updates 4 CRPF personnel, civilian injured as terrorists attack patrolling party in J&K’s Sopore
Four CRPF personnel and a… https://t.co/uhfbJkQxiY 3 hours ago
