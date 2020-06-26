Global  

Terrorists attack CRPF patrolling party in JandK's Sopore
Terrorists fired upon CRPF patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on July 01.

Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a civilian sustained injury in the attack.

The area has been cordoned off.

Search operation is underway.

