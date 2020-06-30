Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

An important royal call: Queen Elizabeth calls Donald Trump
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published
An important royal call: Queen Elizabeth calls Donald Trump

An important royal call: Queen Elizabeth calls Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth spoke to President Donald Trump on the phone on Tuesday (30.07.20) ahead of Independence Day this weekend.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz An important royal call: Queen Elizabeth calls Donald Trump #QueenElizabeth #DonaldTrump #RoyalFamily #TheQueen https://t.co/JnkcVnnOqz 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Russian Bounties On US Troops: What Did Trump Know, And When? [Video]

Russian Bounties On US Troops: What Did Trump Know, And When?

CNN reports the White House had intelligence in early 2019 indicating Russian actors were offering bounties to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. That's more than a year before President Donald Trump..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:47Published
'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on Trump [Video]

'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on President Donald Trump's "historic mismanagement" of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Trump’s Social Media Downfall [Video]

Trump’s Social Media Downfall

President Donald Trump has now been banned from the livestreaming platform Twitch and has seen Twitter take steps to flag his misleading tweets.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:02Published