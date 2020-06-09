Jennifer Lopez tells class of 2020 'true change starts at kitchen table'

'On The Floor' hitmaker Jennifer Lopez delivered a keynote address during the virtual NYC graduation ceremony and told students that "true change starts at the kitchen table".



Related videos from verified sources Jennifer Lopez’s Leather Shorts Set Instagram On Fire



Jennifer Lopez’s Leather Shorts Set Instagram On Fire Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:23 Published 4 days ago Jennifer Lopez invites New York nurse to party with her



Jennifer Lopez has offered to play host to a New York nurse at one of her future concerts as a thank you for her hard work during the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:54 Published 6 days ago J.Lo And A-Rod Join Black Lives Matter Protest



Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took to the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday. According to CNN, the famous couple walked with protesters as part of a Black Lives Matter march. J Lo posted on.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago