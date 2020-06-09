Jennifer Lopez tells class of 2020 'true change starts at kitchen table'
'On The Floor' hitmaker Jennifer Lopez delivered a keynote address during the virtual NYC graduation ceremony and told students that "true change starts at the kitchen table".
