Jennifer Lopez tells class of 2020 'true change starts at kitchen table'
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published
'On The Floor' hitmaker Jennifer Lopez delivered a keynote address during the virtual NYC graduation ceremony and told students that "true change starts at the kitchen table".

