|
|
|
|
PMQs: Boris Johnson announces new route for Hong Kong citizens to enter the UK
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
PMQs: Boris Johnson announces new route for Hong Kong citizens to enter the UK
Boris Johnson told MPs that he would introduce a new route for Hong Kongers with British National (Overseas) status to enter the UK following the introduction of Beijing’s new security law.
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain won't turn its back on the people of Hong Kong -- a former British colony -- if China imposes a national security law on the territory. Lucy Fielder reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30Published
|
China deplores UK PM's 'interference' in Hong Kong
China hit out at Britain's proposal to take in almost three million residents of Hong Kong, following Beijing's plan to impose a new security law on the territory.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
|
'China cannot behave in such a barbaric way'
Former chair of Hong Kong's Democracy Party, Emily Lau calls on Boris Johnson and the international community to help stop China's controversial security bill.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 09:59Published
|