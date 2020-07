City of Naples issues new restrictions

They will require beach parking permits only on the beach, they will be closing the pier and reducing beach hours.

The City of Naples implemented several restrictions for the holiday weekend.

MEETING IS ON masks"THE MEETING IS ON THURSDAYAFTERNOON, IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS.THE CITY OF NAPLES IS ISSUINGTHEIR OWN RESTRICTIONS.STARTING TOMORROW AT 7 A-MTHROUGH NEXT TUESDAY MORNING...YOU’LL NEED A BEACH PARKINGSTICKER.

NO METERS OR PARKING ONRESIDENTIAL STREETS, UNLESS INPROPERLY MARKED PARKING AREAS.YOU COULD FACE A 200-DOLLARFINE.ILLEGALLY PARKED CARS WILL BETOWED.STARTING FRIDAY MORNING UNTILNEXT TUESDAY MORNING... BEACHHOURS WILL BE RESTRICTED TOSEVEN UNTIL 11.

AND THEN FIVEUNTIL SUNSET.YOU CAN ONLY BRING CHAIRS ANDUMBR