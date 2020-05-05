Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sarah Hyland puts her wedding plans 'on hold'
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Sarah Hyland puts her wedding plans 'on hold'

Sarah Hyland puts her wedding plans 'on hold'

Sarah Hyland puts her wedding plans 'on hold' The actress has been engaged to Wells Adams since July last year - but the global health crisis has led them to pause their plans to tie the knot.

Sarah shared during 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!': Sarah shared during 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!': Sarah and Wells started dating back in 2017 after she received a direct message from him on social media.

And he previously admitted the global health crisis had disrupted their plans.

Speaking in May, Wells explained: Speaking in May, Wells explained:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Sarah Hyland Confirms Wedding Planning Is On Hold Due to Covonavirus

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams officially revealed that they have put all wedding plans on hold amid...
Just Jared - Published

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Give Update On Their Wedding Plans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are opening up about their wedding plans. The couple, who got engaged in...
E! Online - Published

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams halt wedding plans amid coronavirus concerns: 'We want to be as safe as possible'

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are putting a halt on their wedding plans.
FOXNews.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams postponed wedding to ensure safety of elderly relatives [Video]

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams postponed wedding to ensure safety of elderly relatives

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams decided to put their wedding plans on hold so they didn't endanger vulnerable members of their families.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:40Published
The Weddding Year movie (2019) - Sarah Hyland, Tyler James Williams, Jenna Dewan [Video]

The Weddding Year movie (2019) - Sarah Hyland, Tyler James Williams, Jenna Dewan

The Weddding Year movie (2019) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Meet Mara, a carefree 27-year old fashionista with the aspiration of being a photographer. She stumbles upon a guy named Jake on Tinder and an..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:52Published
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams want 'taco truck' at their wedding [Video]

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams want 'taco truck' at their wedding

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams want a "taco truck" at their wedding, as the popular Mexican dish reminds them of their first date.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:01Published