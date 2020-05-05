Sarah Hyland puts her wedding plans 'on hold'

Sarah Hyland puts her wedding plans 'on hold' The actress has been engaged to Wells Adams since July last year - but the global health crisis has led them to pause their plans to tie the knot.

Sarah and Wells started dating back in 2017 after she received a direct message from him on social media.

And he previously admitted the global health crisis had disrupted their plans.

Speaking in May, Wells explained: Speaking in May, Wells explained: