Zendaya invited to join Academy
Zendaya invited to join Academy Zendaya and Awkwafina are among 819 stars invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The two stars, along with the likes of Ana De Armas, Ryan Murphy, Cynthia Erivo, Matthew Cherry, Constance Wu, John David Washington, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde, were asked to join the Academy as part of the organisation's ongoing campaign to diversify its membership.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, of the new batch of invitees, 36 percent are people of colour, 45 percent are female, and 49 percent are based outside of the US.

Academy President David Rubin said in a statement:

