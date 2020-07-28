'The Mandalorian' To Zendaya, Emmy Nominees

(CNN) Emmy voters came up with a roster of selections as diverse and eclectic as the current face of television, reaching out to new shows and services, nominating numerous people of color and expanding the tent to include genres that have frequently been overlooked, including the first live-action "Star Wars" series, "The Mandalorian." In the past, the Television Academy has often been slow to recognize quirkier or off-the-beaten-track fare.

Not so in the 72nd annual edition of its awards, which might be the most web-traffic-friendly lineup of Emmy nominees ever.