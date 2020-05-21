Global  

Before-and-after video shows clear air following three months of lockdown in Bangkok
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Before-and-after video shows clear air following three months of lockdown in Bangkok

Before-and-after video shows clear air following three months of lockdown in Bangkok

Before-and-after video shows clear air following three months of lockdown in Bangkok

Footage shows how clean the air is after three months of coronavirus lockdown in Bangkok, Thailand.

The tropical skyline was clouded in a toxic smog made of harmful PM2.5 particles at the start of the year, caused by construction, cars and agricultural fires.

However, with many projects on hold and builders sent back home to neighbouring countries, pollution has dropped.

A blanket ban on tourists since the end of March - which is still active - has also decimated the number of cars, taxis, minivans and coaches on the road.

Astonishing footage taken this morning (June 30) in the Huai Khwang district of the capital shows the striking difference.

The tiny PM2.5 particles which remain trapped in the atmosphere and had caused tens of thousands of residents to suffer with respiratory problems have all but disappeared.

While the clear skies allow views stretching miles across the flat landscape.

Thailand has not recorded any new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 for more than a month.

Officials have eased restrictions with strip clubs and soapy massage parlours finally allowed to open from July 1, however, international tourist are still banned.





