Shannon Sharpe: Adam Silver has been most accommodating commissioner in the history of sports
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:44s - Published
When asked whether the NBA would allow players to kneel, commissioner Adam Silver said quote, "We've had a rule on our books that goes back to the early 80s, that precedes even David Stern's tenure as commissioner, that calls for players to stand in a line at attention during the national anthem.

I also understand the role of protest, and I think that we'll deal with that situation when it presents itself." Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes Adam Silver has been more accommodating to his players than any other commissioner in sports history.

