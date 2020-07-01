Global  

Free face mask distribution in D'Iberville Thursday
Along with their everyday duties, D’Iberville firefighters are going above and beyond to make sure their community is safe.

Now at 74 and 3 deaths- on the other side of the coast,- pearl river county- reports five new cases at 244 - and still 32 deaths.- - along with their everyday - duties...d'iberville- firefighters- are going above and beyond to - make sure their community is- safe.

- the city of d'iberville fire- department will be handing out- free face masks to the communit- tomorrow.

- this will take place at the - diberville community- center from 10 until 2pm or - while supplies last.- this is a drive through only- event and there is a limit of - five- face maks per car.- - "it is really important that we- get people to - kind of follow the guidelines o- social distancing and masks,- that way we can stop- the spread of this disease, it- doesnt look like it is going- - - - away anytme soon so we need to- do what we can to at least slow- it down so people have the- chance to get over- it and start the healing proces- basically."

- when going to the d'iberville - - - - community center to pick up you- mask you are asked to enter - through warrior stadium - parking lot and around to the - south side of the center.

