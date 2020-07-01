Free face mask distribution in D’Iberville Thursday

Along with their everyday duties, D’Iberville firefighters are going above and beyond to make sure their community is safe.

Now at 74 and 3 deaths- on the other side of the coast, Pearl River County reports five new cases at 244 and still 32 deaths.

- the city of d'iberville fire- department will be handing out- free face masks to the communit- tomorrow.

- this will take place at the - diberville community- center from 10 until 2pm or - while supplies last.- this is a drive through only- event and there is a limit of - five- face maks per car.- - "it is really important that we- get people to - kind of follow the guidelines o- social distancing and masks,- that way we can stop- the spread of this disease, it- doesnt look like it is going- - - - away anytme soon so we need to- do what we can to at least slow- it down so people have the- chance to get over- it and start the healing proces- basically."

- when going to the d'iberville - - - - community center to pick up you- mask you are asked to enter - through warrior stadium - parking lot and around to the - south side of the center.

