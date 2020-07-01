'Closely monitoring the developments in Hong Kong': India's Ambassador to UN in Geneva

India's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Rajiv Kumar Chander has commented on the ongoing developments in Hong Kong and stated that they are closely monitoring the developments as a large Indian community resides there.

"Given the large Indian community that makes Hong-Kong its home, India has been keeping a close watch on recent developments, we have heard several statements expressing concern on these developments.

We hope the relevant parties will take into account these views and address them properly, seriously and objectively," said Chander.