'Closely monitoring the developments in Hong Kong': India's Ambassador to UN in Geneva
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s
India's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Rajiv Kumar Chander has commented on the ongoing developments in Hong Kong and stated that they are closely monitoring the developments as a large Indian community resides there.

"Given the large Indian community that makes Hong-Kong its home, India has been keeping a close watch on recent developments, we have heard several statements expressing concern on these developments.

We hope the relevant parties will take into account these views and address them properly, seriously and objectively," said Chander.

In a first, India speaks up on Hong Kong

After its ban on 59 Chinese apps, the government Wednesday seemed to launch a fresh diplomatic...
IndiaTimes

'Keeping close watch': India calls to address situation in Hong Kong properly

India on Wednesday spoke for the first time on the situation in Hong Kong, saying that it has taken...
DNA



