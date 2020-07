‘Closely monitoring the developments in Hong Kong’: Indian Envoy to UN in Geneva

Indian Envoy to UN Rajiv Kumar Chander in Geneva said that the country has been keeping a close watch on the recent developments in Hong Kong and and urged the global body to address related concerns 'seriously and objectively'.

He said, “Given the large Indian community that makes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China its home, India has been keeping a close watch on the recent developments.” Watch the full video for more.