Mumbai hotel terror threat: Maharashtra Home minister speaks to top cops

Maharashtra Home minister said that he had held discussions with senior police officers regarding threat calls to two hotels in Mumbai.

Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba, and Taj Lands End in Bandra had received calls from a man claiming to be a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative from Pakistan.

The calls were made following a terror attack at the stock exchange in Pakistan's Karachi.

Minister Anil Deshmukh said that security had been beefed up at the sites.

