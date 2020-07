Fatal Affair movie - Nia Long, Omar Epps, Stephen Bishop Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:22s - Published 1 week ago Fatal Affair movie - Nia Long, Omar Epps, Stephen Bishop Fatal Affair movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A lawyer is caught in a terrifying game of cat and mouse when a drink with an old friend escalates into an obsession that jeopardizes everyone she loves. Directed by Peter Sullivan starring Nia Long, Omar Epps, Stephen Bishop release date July 16, 2020 (on Netflix) 0

