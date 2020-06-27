Global  

Trolls World Tour movie - Kenan Thompson is Tiny
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Trolls World Tour movie - Kenan Thompson is Tiny

Trolls World Tour movie - Kenan Thompson is Tiny

Trolls World Tour | Kenan Thompson is Tiny | Bonus Clip | Now on Digital, 7/7 on 4K, Blu-ray & DVD Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake), and the rest of your favorite Trolls are back for another musical adventure that's bigger—and louder—than ever before!

In Trolls World Tour, Poppy and Branch discover that their kingdom is only one of six musical realms—Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock—that were once united in perfect harmony.

When the power-hungry ruler of the Rock Trolls threatens to silence all other music so her tribe can reign supreme, Poppy and Branch must embark on an epic quest to unite the realms of Trollkind, before the songs in their hearts are lost forever!

