Confederate Leader Stonewall Jackson's Statue Removed in Richmond
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Stonewall Jackson Statue Removed by Crews in Virginia

Stonewall Jackson's going the way of other Confederate leaders -- his statue in Richmond, VA has been...
TMZ.com - Published

Confederate statue removed in Richmond amid cheers

A massive statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson was removed from Richmond, Virginia's famed Monument...
USATODAY.com - Published



EddieLee42

Eddie @marklevinshow Shouldn’t she by pulled down for her father’s erecting of a confederate statue of Stonewall Jackson… https://t.co/rfU1J0lmDt 6 days ago


Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues [Video]

Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues

Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues The Democratic mayor of Richmond, Virginia, Levar Stoney, has invoked his emergency powers to remove multiple Confederate statues in the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published
Stonewall Jackson statue removed in Richmond [Video]

Stonewall Jackson statue removed in Richmond

Crews removed a statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson with a crane and ropes on Wednesday in Richmond, Virginia, the same day a state law went into effect authorizing cities to remove..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee [Video]

Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee

Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee Plans to remove the monument in the city of Richmond will be revealed Thursday by Governor Ralph Northam. A senior administration..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published