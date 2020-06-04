Confederate Leader Stonewall Jackson's Statue Removed in Richmond
3 minutes ago
Stonewall Jackson's going the way of other Confederate leaders -- his statue in Richmond, VA has been...
TMZ.com - Published
5 hours ago
A massive statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson was removed from Richmond, Virginia's famed Monument...
USATODAY.com - Published
3 hours ago
Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues The Democratic mayor of Richmond, Virginia, Levar Stoney, has invoked his emergency powers to remove multiple Confederate statues in the..
Stonewall Jackson statue removed in Richmond Crews removed a statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson with a crane and ropes on Wednesday in Richmond, Virginia, the same day a state law went into effect authorizing cities to remove..
Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee Virginia to Remove Statue of
Confederate General Robert E. Lee Plans to remove the monument in the city of Richmond
will be revealed Thursday by Governor Ralph Northam.