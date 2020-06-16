Eugene police reveal first steps toward reform

Here is how the department plans to change in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.

Some big news today in the effort to reform police departments in our area.

The eugene police department annoucned this afternoon its first policy changes to address the issue.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is live outside of epd headquarters and connor what's the biggest take-away from the changes?

Matt and chynna-- the biggest change is eugene police will no longer be allowed to use the car-o-tid hold.

This is a less lethal restraint that blocks blood flow to the brain by pressing on the car- o-tid artery.

Officials from the department also say they will no longer train new officers on this type of hold.

Other important changes include a policy where officers are required to report even pointing a gun or a taser at someone.

Officials from the department also say they are working on an early intervention program to quickly identify problematic situations.

The police comissiom as well as a 12 person community advisory board will review more policies like handcuffing, public assemblies and demonstrations, and pepperballs.

We have some really robust conversations with that group about how police policies actually end up being implemented the way it felt by the community.

Sometimes when we put policies in place we don always fully understand the outcomes in our community.

Chief skinner says there are four openings on that advisory board and he's encouraging anyone who wants to make a difference to apply.

There are applications on the city's website.

When it comes to the chokehold... a move we are hearing across the country in headlines... officials from epd says they have never trained their officers to use a move that restricts air flow.

Live in eugene