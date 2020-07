Protest Over Possible Release Of Hit-And-Run Suspect Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:31s - Published 5 minutes ago Protest Over Possible Release Of Hit-And-Run Suspect Protesters were lined up outside the Cook County Jail Wednesday night, upset over the possible release on bond of a man charged with striking and killing a 13-year-old boy riding his bike on the Southwest Side. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend