Wales keeps strict lockdown measures as England reopens

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has described dealing with the UK Government over the last few days as “an utterly shambolic experience”.When asked about the issue of air bridges and border quarantine, Mr Drakeford told a press conference in Cardiff that they were matters for the UK Government because the Welsh Government is not in charge of border security.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Almost 20,000 care home residents in England and Wales have died with coronavirus, the majority dying in their care home, official figures show.Death certificates for 19,394 residents mentioned “novel coronavirus” between March 2 and June 12, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published