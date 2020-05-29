Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wales keeps strict lockdown measures as England reopens
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Wales keeps strict lockdown measures as England reopens

Wales keeps strict lockdown measures as England reopens

Despite low COVID-19 rates, Wales says harsher restrictions will remain in place because they are working.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Drakeford: Dealing with UK Government on quarantine rules an utterly shambolic experience [Video]

Drakeford: Dealing with UK Government on quarantine rules an utterly shambolic experience

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has described dealing with the UK Government over the last few days as “an utterly shambolic experience”.When asked about the issue of air bridges and border quarantine, Mr Drakeford told a press conference in Cardiff that they were matters for the UK Government because the Welsh Government is not in charge of border security.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published
Almost 20,000 care home residents have died with coronavirus – ONS [Video]

Almost 20,000 care home residents have died with coronavirus – ONS

Almost 20,000 care home residents in England and Wales have died with coronavirus, the majority dying in their care home, official figures show.Death certificates for 19,394 residents mentioned “novel coronavirus” between March 2 and June 12, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Lockdown: Welsh pub with car park in England unable to fully reopen

 Ian Morris says people will drive past his pub to get to ones across the border that are fully open.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources


Tweets about this

AmeGaspa

Amedeo Gasparini Wales keeps strict lockdown measures as England reopens https://t.co/MAYNccTxBr via @YouTube Visit ★ #Blackstar https://t.co/GBqoglqtOy 1 day ago

HoodCP

Christopher P. Hood Wales keeps strict lockdown measures as England reopens https://t.co/pPjUJmR1Hp from #FeedLab 1 day ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Wales keeps strict lockdown measures as England reopens https://t.co/yjQ2NBTx7g 1 day ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Wales keeps strict lockdown measures as England reopens https://t.co/jEqSewVkRG 1 day ago

hamaratimes

hamaratimes Wales keeps strict lockdown measures as England reopens | UK Newshttps://hamaratimes.com/wales-keeps-strict-lockdow… https://t.co/fVmyjWKXUt 1 day ago

actiontiff

John F Austin GCE "Eng Lang. 0 level" Wales keeps strict lockdown measures as England reopens @AJENews https://t.co/oaKHQBLGAN 1 day ago

JCSura

Juank Wales keeps strict lockdown measures as England reopens https://t.co/RDaE8uYddK 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

UK confusion over lockdown rules [Video]

UK confusion over lockdown rules

There appears to be some confusion over new measures to lockdown with different rules in England, Scotland and Wales.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:51Published
All you need to know about the lifting of lockdown measures [Video]

All you need to know about the lifting of lockdown measures

Long-awaited changes are in store following the Prime Minister's announcement that some lockdown measures will be eased from Monday. But what exactly will people around the UK be allowed to do once..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published