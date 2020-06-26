Global  

Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong amid protests over new security law
Video Credit: euronews (in English)
Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong amid protests over new security law

Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong amid protests over new security law

Critics say the new law ends freedoms that were guaranteed for half a century when British rule ended in 1997.View on euronews

After security law’s passage, Hong Kong marks China rule

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader strongly endorsed the new security law China’s central...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by Belfast Telegraph, CBC.ca


US restricts visas for Chinese officials over Hong Kong security law

The US is restricting visas for Chinese officials thought responsible for undermining Hong Kong's...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Taiwan opens office for those fleeing Hong Kong after China's new security law

Taiwan opened an office on Wednesday to help people fleeing Hong Kong after China imposed new...
Japan Today - Published



Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law [Video]

Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law

The new law, which gives Beijing the power to crack down on separatism, collusion and various other political crimes, was passed on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video
U.S. House passes China sanctions bill [Video]

U.S. House passes China sanctions bill

[NFA] The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday (July 1) passed a bill with unanimous consent taking aim at China's new national security law for Hong Kong. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio
Australia considering safe haven offer for Hong Kongers [Video]

Australia considering safe haven offer for Hong Kongers

Australia is considering safe haven proposals for Hong Kong residents, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, after China imposed a new national security law on the financial hub. Libby Hogan..

Credit: Reuters Studio