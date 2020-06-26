Critics say the new law ends freedoms that were guaranteed for half a century when British rule ended in 1997.View on euronews

Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong amid protests over new security law

Taiwan opened an office on Wednesday to help people fleeing Hong Kong after China imposed new...

The US is restricting visas for Chinese officials thought responsible for undermining Hong Kong's...

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader strongly endorsed the new security law China’s central...