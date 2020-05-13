Criminal communications system hack is a ‘game changer’

|
|
Cressida Dick Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in London
Coronavirus: Calls for calm ahead of pubs reopening in England on 'Super Saturday'London police chief Dame Cressida Dick calls for people to "be sensible" as lockdown is eased.
BBC News
Met Commissioner: Attacks on police ‘utterly unacceptable’
Cressida Dick: ‘We will be prepared this weekend’
Facebook American online social networking service
Activist leaves Hong Kong after new law to advocate abroadHONG KONG: Prominent democracy activist has left the city for an undisclosed location, he revealed on his Facebook page shortly after testifying at a US..
WorldNews
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter to face same EU rules on hateful content as broadcastersShares Facebook, Alphabet-owned YouTube, Twitter and other social media will for the first time be subject to EU broadcasting rules on hate speech and harmful..
WorldNews
Facebook to shut down Lasso, its TikTok cloneFacebook has decided to shut down Lasso, a TikTok-like app, that it launched a year and a half ago. The company has started informing users through the app that..
WorldNews
TikTok's Boogaloo extremism problemIt's hard to describe the group succinctly. Broadly it is an extremist, libertarian militia that is deeply distrustful of government and prepared for a civil..
WorldNews
Zuckerberg hits back at Facebook boycottAn advertising boycott wants Facebook to do more about hate speech and misinformation.
BBC News
Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis head of London's Metropolitan Police Service
Up to 140 police officers injured during illegal street parties and protests, Met Commissioner says'We will be prepared this weekend,' Dame Cressida Dick says after spate of illegal gatherings
Independent
Met Commissioner responds to new lockdown rules
Met Police 'confident' in policing new restrictions
