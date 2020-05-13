Global  

Criminal communications system hack is a ‘game changer’
Police forces across the UK have been involved in a huge international operation against organised crime gangs after an encrypted communications network was infiltrated.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick described the operation as a "game changer".

Report by Patelr.

