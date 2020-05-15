Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL To Cut Preseason Schedule In Half
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:23s - Published
NFL To Cut Preseason Schedule In Half

NFL To Cut Preseason Schedule In Half

If you're a fan of Ravens preseason football, you're only going to have two games of scrimmage to watch this August, according to reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

CaffreyEj

🐝aWorkInProgressIvism⚫️🌎🏀👁C TRE45ONOusNaZIS 2( NFL To Cut Preseason Schedule In Half https://t.co/zb2CZuCLbD via @YouTube 3 minutes ago

wkyc

WKYC 3News RT @_StephanieHaney: The FBI arrests Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, the NFL will reportedly cut its preseason schedule in hal… 10 minutes ago

_StephanieHaney

Stephanie Haney The FBI arrests Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, the NFL will reportedly cut its preseason schedule in… https://t.co/mf23RsNwyV 11 minutes ago

ApostleIslands

Ashland Area Headlines RT @WRN: Packers preseason schedule cut in half https://t.co/boW3EbJSVi 11 minutes ago

WRN

WRN Packers preseason schedule cut in half https://t.co/boW3EbJSVi 14 minutes ago

SportsCarolina1

SportsCarolinaMonthly NFL cuts preseason schedule in half as coronavirus continues to surge: report https://t.co/SYQsueJecx via @sportscarolina1 50 minutes ago

espn1420

ESPN 1420 Are you going to miss the two preseason games? https://t.co/vyKN9LTKbK 52 minutes ago

MarkSDziedzic

Mark Dziedzic RT @ChicagoSports: The NFL is cutting the preseason schedule in half — meaning less time for Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles to compete for t… 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dolphins Release 2020 Preseason Times & Dates [Video]

Dolphins Release 2020 Preseason Times & Dates

The Miami Dolphins have announced the times and dates for their 2020 preseason schedule.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:15Published