Businesses must follow rules while operating in India: MEA on ban of Chinese apps

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on July 2 held a virtual press conference in the national capital.

While briefing mediapersons, he cleared India's stand on blocking 59 Chinese mobile apps.

He emphasized that the Chinese app companies should abide by rules and regulations issued by relevant ministries and departments while operating in India.

"While operating in India one has to abide by our rules and regulations issued by relevant ministries and departments, including those pertaining to data security and privacy of individual data," he said.

The action came after India and Chinese troops clashed in Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

40 soldiers also killed during the clash confirmed by Indian administration as PLA doesn't revealed its casualties.