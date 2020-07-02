Global  
 

Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again

Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again

Regular religious services have not been held there since 1934 when modern Turkey's founding president Mustafa Kemal Atatürk signed an order converting the building into a museum.

But a legal challenge claims the signature was forged.

Erdogan joins thousands in first prayers at Hagia Sophia [Video]

Erdogan joins thousands in first prayers at Hagia Sophia

Inside Hagia Sophia, white curtains covered an image of Mary and Jesus which would have faced the worshippers. Officials have said the Christian frescoes and glittering mosaics adorning the cavernous dome and central hall will be concealed during Muslim prayer times, but remain on display for the rest of the time.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Hagia Sophia: Former Istanbul museum to open for Muslim worshippers

 The former museum will open to worshippers for the first time after being turned back into a mosque.
BBC News

ONLY ON AP: Elpidophoros, US leaders discuss Hagia Sophia

 His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America held a meeting with U.S. political leaders in Washington on Thursday to discuss concerns over the seizure and..
USATODAY.com

Turkey's Erdogan visits Hagia Sophia after reconversion from museum to mosque

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a surprise visit to Hagia Sophia on Sunday just days before the first Muslim prayers are to be held at the Istanbul..
WorldNews
Pope 'pained' by Turkey's Hagia Sophia decision [Video]

Pope 'pained' by Turkey's Hagia Sophia decision

Pope Francis said on Sunday he was hurt by Turkey's decision to make Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum a mosque, the latest religious leader to condemn the move. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published

Turkey marks failed coup with drone light show [Video]

Turkey marks failed coup with drone light show

Some 200 drones lit up the sky in Istanbul late on Wednesday to mark the fourth anniversary of July 15, 2016 putsch, when rogue soldiers commandeered warplanes, tanks and helicopters, attacked parliament and tried to abduct Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, killing 250 people.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:48Published

World Council of Churches expresses dismay over Hagia Sophia

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The interim secretary general of the World Council of Churches has...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Changes to Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia could trigger heritage review – UNESCO

Changes to Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia could trigger heritage review – UNESCO UNESCO must be notified of any change in the status of Istanbul’s sixth-century Hagia Sophia museum...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphTIME


Hagia Sophia: Iconic Istanbul museum 'could return to mosque'

A Turkish court clears way for Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum, built in 6th Century, to revert to...
BBC News - Published


Greece: "Day of mourning" for Hagia Sophia mosque reconversion [Video]

Greece: "Day of mourning" for Hagia Sophia mosque reconversion

Greek Orthodox Church 'mourns' Hagia Sophia mosque reconversion Churches around Greece were in "mourning" Friday as Muslim prayers were to be held at Hagia Sophia in Istanbul for the first time in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:38Published
Turkey reconverts Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque [Video]

Turkey reconverts Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque

President Erdogan declares iconic cultural site reopen to Muslim worship after a court ruling.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published
Turkey's Hagia Sophia and the battle to reconvert it to a mosque [Video]

Turkey's Hagia Sophia and the battle to reconvert it to a mosque

Turkey's highest court is set to decide the status of the Hagia Sophia, but experts say a legal ruling is only symbolic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published