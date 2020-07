100-year-old COVID-19 survivor returns home from hospital in central India

In this heart-warming moment, a 100-year-old woman was among six people who have recovered from COVID-19 in central India's Madhya Pradesh on June 29.

According to reports, the recovered patients are going back to their homes in their respective villages.

As of July 2, India surpassed 600,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 300,000 recoveries, according to reports.