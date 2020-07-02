Global  
 

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name The football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in D.C.

Unless it changes its name.

Multiple government officials have spoken out against the franchise’s unwillingness to rename itself.

Deputy Mayor Falcicchio, via ‘The Washington Post’ Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo also received a letter signed by 87 investment firms and shareholders asking companies to sever ties with the team.

The franchise has come under even more scrutiny for its controversial name following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

