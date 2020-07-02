Vanilla Ice cancels Independence Day gig
The 'Ice Ice Baby' hitmaker was hoping to host an Independence Throwback Beach Party in Austin, Texas, which would have paid homage to the 90s.
However, due to the spike in coronavirus cases, the gig has now been cancelled.
One News Page Vanilla Ice cancels Independence Day gig: https://t.co/05wyLJ2w4a #IndependenceDay 3 seconds ago
Vanilla Ice to stage Independence Day concert amid coronavirus spikeVanilla Ice has confirmed that he will be holding a beach party in Texas to celebrate US Independence Day.
Vanilla Ice to Perform Concert in Texas Despite COVID-19 SurgeVanilla Ice to Perform Concert in Texas Despite COVID-19 Surge Rapper Vanilla Ice, best known for his song, “Ice Ice Baby,” is set to perform in Texas on Friday. His decision to go ahead with the..
Vanilla Ice Holding July 4th Concert In Texas Despite Rising Coronavirus CasesA loophole in COVID-19 restrictions in Texas allows for some concerts and entertainment events to be held before thousands of people and that is how performer Vanilla Ice is set to hold a July 4th..