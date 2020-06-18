Global  

Trump Administration Focused on Job Growth as Coronavirus Cases Surge
White House Economic Adviser, Tyler Goodspeed, on the June jobs report, explained the administration's goal of continuing to restore jobs despite recent coronavirus surges.

Trump says administration has done 'incredible job' with coronavirus, despite daily cases climbing to high

Trump touted the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic even as daily new cases in the U.S....
Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare [Video]

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare If successful, the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act would leave 23 million Americans without healthcare. The Trump administration..

Donald Trump Says He Wasn’t Joking About Slowing COVID-19 Testing [Video]

Donald Trump Says He Wasn’t Joking About Slowing COVID-19 Testing

Donald Trump Says He Wasn’t Joking About Slowing COVID-19 Testing President Donald Trump has confirmed that he was serious about his suggestion that COVID-19 testing needed to be slowed down in the..

Fauci On US Anti-Science Bias: 'You Know, Science Is Truth' [Video]

Fauci On US Anti-Science Bias: 'You Know, Science Is Truth'

US President Donald Trump has downplayed recent surges in COVID-19 cases in some states, and clearly wants to get Americans back to work. But according to CNN, the nation's top infectious disease..

