Black Lives Matter: The Signs Behind the Windows Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:06s - Published 4 days ago Black Lives Matter: The Signs Behind the Windows After the death of George Floyd, Stacey Buckner knew she needed to take action in her community."How could I not get involved?" Buckner said. "I started going to protests, rallies, signing petitions, and doing everything I could online, and then I thought I should make window signs." She eventually went to Facebook, letting her neighbors know that she'd make them signs to put in their windows or use during protests."I got a great response, a little overwhelming even. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC. Stream Black Lives Matter: The Signs Behind the Windows instantly.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Checking out new murals across Milwaukee



Milwaukee has seen a lot more murals lately so our James Groh went around town to show you some of the new art. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:54 Published 17 hours ago Hamilton Cast on how 'perfectly timed' the show continues to be



Daveed Diggs, from the original cast of Broadway musical Hamilton, says the show will be viewed through a different glass as it prepares to be made available virtually on Disney+ from July 3. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 3 days ago Back The Blue rally unfolds in New York City



Back The Blue held a rally on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, New York, many of them holding the police blue-stripe flag. The rally was held at Carl Schurz Park, not far from a Black Lives Matter.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:09 Published 3 days ago