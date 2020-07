How To Watch The July 4th Flyover Of Boston Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:46s - Published 10 minutes ago How To Watch The July 4th Flyover Of Boston Boston will not have its typical Fourth of July celebration this year because of the pandemic, but a patriotic display is still planned for the skies. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this WBZ | CBS Boston News How To Watch The July 4th Flyover Of Boston https://t.co/hsa3re3G10 1 hour ago JB_Red_Leader RT @BuenaParkCA: In collaboration, Buena Park, Orange & La Habra are proud to present a 4th of July Flyover ✈️ Watch "Willa Dean", a C-47 W… 2 days ago City of Buena Park In collaboration, Buena Park, Orange & La Habra are proud to present a 4th of July Flyover ✈️ Watch "Willa Dean", a… https://t.co/iolnDxjG27 3 days ago MA TV News Dept. Of Defense Plans July 4 Military Flyover For Boston, Other Cities - CBS Boston https://t.co/JLLGQT4wMR 5 days ago