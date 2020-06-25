Is It Safe To Share A Beach House? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Coronavirus Questions

WBZ | CBS Boston News Is It Safe To Share A Beach House? @mallikamarshall Answers Your Coronavirus Questions https://t.co/HBprhBSleF 14 minutes ago
West Palm Beach mayor encourages 'Do It Yourself' Fourth of July celebrationsDue to the coronavirus pandemic, Fourth of July celebrations will look different this year, and city leaders in West Palm Beach are urging residents to stay safe while enjoying the holiday weekend.
Study Says Fireworks May Release Toxic Metals Into The AirWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.
Why The Uncomfortable Test? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Coronavirus QuestionsWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions about the coronavirus pandemic.