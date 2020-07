Couple charged in viral confrontation in Orion Township

A couple involved in a confrontation with a mother and daughter outside a Chipotle in Orion Township have been charged with felonious assault, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges against Jillian Wuestenberg, 32, and her husband, Eric Wuestenberg, 42, were announced by Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard on Thursday during a press conference, which followed video of the incident going viral.