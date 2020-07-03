Los Angeles School Police Department Names New Interim Chief
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Los Angeles Unified announced Thursday that Deputy Chief Leslie Ramirez has been named Interim Chief of Los Angeles School Police Department, effective immediately, following Chief Todd Chamberlain's resignation.
