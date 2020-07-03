Global  

Los Angeles School Police Department Names New Interim Chief
Los Angeles Unified announced Thursday that Deputy Chief Leslie Ramirez has been named Interim Chief of Los Angeles School Police Department, effective immediately, following Chief Todd Chamberlain's resignation.

