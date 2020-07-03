HCS reentry plan presentation

Thanks for joining us for news 12 now at 11.

Multiple learning options and face mask requirments.

We look at how school officals are reacting to plans to reopen in the fall in our top local story.

Superintendent dr. bryan johnson: "this is probably for just about all school systems going to be the most difficult reopening that anybody has had opening and the most uncertain."

School officials and board members dive into the proposed plan to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic...in a meeting with only around 10 people in-person and the rest on zoom.

Nats based on the re-entry plan, students can choose one of three options to attend school: they can enroll in virtual school, sign up for hcs at home learning with their enrolled school or hcs continuum where students follow the 4 phased school reopen plan which includes hybrid learning.

The movement from different phases will be decided by data including the number of active cases as well as absences.

Looking at covid spread only, right now they would be in phase 3.

Re-opening taks force co-chair keith fogleman: "we would be in school, but we also recognize we'd have the potential for some of our schools to be closed as a result of having an infection in that school."

In the plan, there are face covering requirements with exceptions.

Not all board members agreed on that.

School board member rhonda thurman: "if parents want their children to wear a mask let them.

If they don't they shouldn't because the doctors both said this about, this is about keep other people safe.

Not students, but other people.

The adults.

The adults should take care of themselves."

School board member tucker mcclendon: "is it going to be uncomfortable for students?

Yes.

It is, but we live in an uncomfortable world right now where things are changing not daily.

Not even by the hour, but by minute options will be from july 8-th to july