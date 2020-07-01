Global  

Calumet City Soldier Was Main Suspect In Murder Of Fellow Soldier Vanessa Guillen
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Calumet City Soldier Was Main Suspect In Murder Of Fellow Soldier Vanessa Guillen

Calumet City Soldier Was Main Suspect In Murder Of Fellow Soldier Vanessa Guillen

A Calumet City soldier was the main suspect in the murder of fellow soldier Vanessa Guillen, CBS 2 has learned.

