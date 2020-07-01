Calumet City Soldier Was Main Suspect In Murder Of Fellow Soldier Vanessa Guillen
A Calumet City soldier was the main suspect in the murder of fellow soldier Vanessa Guillen, CBS 2 has learned.
'My sister is a human being, and I want justice'The family of missing US soldier Vanessa Guillen demand answers as a suspect takes his own life.
Suspect In Vanessa Guillen's Disappearance Killed Self, Army SaysThe suspect in the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen killed himself, the Army said. Another suspect was also arrested.
Missing soldier's remains likely found -family lawyerThe family attorney for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen said on Wednesday that her remains were likely found and that a suspect killed himself.