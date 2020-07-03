Waterspout sweeps through beach harbour in the Philippines

A large waterspout formed next to a fish port off the coast of the Philippines on June 30.

Razel Mae Gohilde who lives near the sea said she was amazed upon seeing it from her home in Masbate City.

She said: "It was my first time to see that thing, It looks scary but the village officers told us there is nothing to worry about.'' Razel said the waterspout dissipated after a few minutes then they experienced strong winds and a bit of rain.

Waterspouts are intense columns of swirling tornado clouds that form over a body of water.

They are most commonly found in subtropical areas and disappear shortly after they come into contact with land.