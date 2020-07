Katie Price wants fines for online bullies Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:19s - Published 1 hour ago Katie Price wants fines for online bullies Katie Price wants fines to be handed out to those who troll others online, she told MPs sitting on the Commons Petitions Committee on Thursday (02.07.20). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Katie Price fury over online abuse and trolling of Harvey CELEBRITY mum Katie Price slammed a cricket captain, comedian and police officers for mocking her...

The Argus - Published 14 hours ago



Katie Price to appear before MPs during inquiry into online abuse Katie Price will appear before MPs next Thursday to discuss the internet trolling targeted at her...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 1 week ago











Tweets about this